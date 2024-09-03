Two in Court for Assaulting Norwegian National

Two women were Tuesday arraigned on allegations of assaulting a Norwegian national.

Fihima Yusuf Abdillahi and Hibo Mohamood Abdulahi were presented at a Kibera court for causing bodily harm to the complainant.

They appeared in court when the matter came up for hearing.

The two were are charged alongside Rayan Abukar Ali who failed to appear in court over claims that she was sick.

They assaulted a Norwegian citizen Maria Abdisalam Ali thereby occasioning her bodily harm contrary to the law.

The court heard that they committed the offence at Lenox apartments in Kilimani area,Nairobi on July 25 2024.

They have since denied the charges and are out on bond.

They jointly appeared before Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate Samson Temu where the first accused person requested the court to allow her change her plea decision.

She wants to plead guilty to the charges.

In response to the same, magistrate Temu said that it was difficult for the court to grant her the said rights in the absence of the second accused person .

The magistrate directed that the case be mentioned on September 19 for further directions.