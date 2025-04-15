Two in court for running fake social media accounts of PS Omollo

Two suspects were charged at Kahawa Law Courts after they were found running fictitious social media accounts purporting to be the official accounts of high-ranking government officials, with intent to defraud Kenyans.

Varsity student Tony Blair Okello and his accomplice Tyson Odhiambo Otieno were arrested at Tuuti and Namachanja areas of Bungoma county respectively.

By opening fictitious accounts through which unsuspecting victims were defrauded, investigators found the two in contravention of Section 28 of the Computer Misuse Act (offense of cyber squatting), and Section 393 of the penal code (conspiracy to commit a felony).

The investigation established that Tyson, a tech savvy, has been opening such numerous accounts, which he then sells to other persons after training them on how to run the scamming venture.

In the case presented in court, Tony Blair is one such student of Tyson, who has been personating the Principal Secretary Interior, Dr. Raymond Omollo.

The two were released on a Sh35,000 cash bail with the case coming up for mention on April 28.

Elsewhere, in a move fueled by actionable intelligence, officers from Migori Police Station swooped in and nabbed a notorious drug peddler, recovering 152 rolls of bhang.

Responding to reports of a suspicious character trying to board a bus to Mombasa at the Tahmeed booking office in Migori, officers rushed to the scene.

There, they intercepted 26-year-old Bernard Kungu, who was accompanied by two rather bulky bags.

Escorted back to the station for a little “unpacking session,” the officers unearthed 152 rolls of bhang tucked neatly in the bags. Upon interrogation, Kungu claimed he was transporting the illicit cargo to Mombasa.

Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics are being detained as exhibits.

And a team of detectives apprehended two suspects behind a string of violent robberies that have unsettled Busia town and its surrounding areas.

The suspects, Boniface Nyongesa Masakari and Denis Obelo Ekisa, were smoked out of their hideout in Malaba township, where authorities recovered a Tokarev pistol loaded with eight rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammunition from Boniface Nyongesa’s residence.

The duo is now in custody, undergoing processing as they await arraignment.