At least two KDF soldiers killed in a plane crash in Kwale County

At least two members of the Kenya Defense Forces were Saturday June 14 killed in a plane crash in Ndavaya, Kinango area in Kwale County, officials said.

The crash involved a Kenya Air Force fixed wing plane registration KAF 718.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known, those on the ground said. It is also not clear on those who were on board.

According to flight records, the ill-fated aircraft departed Mombasa at 11:39 am and was last seen near Diani before disappearing from radar.

It crashed at approximately 12:06 pm about 27 minutes after takeoff.

Emergency response teams, including KAF crash investigators, were swiftly deployed to the scene for search and recovery operations.

Police arrived and secured the scene pending investigations.

Such accidents involving military planes are common amid calls to replace the aging fleet.