Two Kenyan-Italians arraigned over Sh667 million villa fire in Malindi

Two people of Italian origin and a Malindi based politician were charged in connection with a fire that allegedly destroyed a luxury villa valued at Sh667 million in Kilifi County.

Franco Esposito, also known as Kososo wa Baya, and Elly Esposito appeared before Malindi Resident Magistrate Eva Adhiambo, where they were jointly charged with reckless and negligent conduct causing harm, contrary to Section 243(d) of the Penal Code.

Prosecution told the court that on May 25, 2026, at Siro Land in Malindi Sub-county, the accused allegedly failed to take reasonable precautions against a foreseeable danger by lighting an open fire, which is said to have spread uncontrollably and caused extensive destruction of property.

According to the charge sheet, the fire resulted in the destruction of Duma Villa, a property valued at approximately Sh667 million and owned by Nagia Dahmani.

During the proceedings, Prosecution Counsel Mohamed Ahmed applied for orders requiring the accused persons to surrender their passports, submitting that the measure was necessary to ensure their continued attendance before the court and to minimise the risk of them leaving the court’s jurisdiction while the case is pending.

Prosecution further urged the court to retain the travel documents until the matter is heard and determined.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adhiambo admitted each accused to a personal bond of Sh300,000.

The court further directed that they deposit their passports in court as a condition for securing their attendance throughout the trial.

The matter will be mentioned on July 23, 2026 for pre-trial directions.