Two killed in fire incident in South B

Two people were killed in a fire incident in Fuata Nyayo area, Mariguini, Nairobi.

Their bodies were discovered on Thursday, long after the fire had broken out and swept through structures. The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

Police said more than 150 structures were destroyed in the incident.

Locals were joined by fire engines to contain the fire. It was then that they found the bodies of the two people believed to be men, burnt beyond recognition.

Police said the remains were moved to the mortuary pending an identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, two soldiers with the Kenya Defence Forces were injured and admitted in hospital after a fire broke out at the Kenya Ordnance Factories Corporation (KOFC) headquarters in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County.

Three others were treated and discharged following the fire incident on Thursday November 20, 2025, police and military authorities said.

The fire broke out from the gun powder storehouses after a magazine exploded.

Soldiers at the base said there were two power blackouts that were experienced in the area that is suspected to have triggered the fire.

The magazine stores gun powder that is used in making bullets. The fire consumed more than 16 tons of the assorted powder, a podium and other valuables whose estimate was about Sh300 million, officials said.

The fire was contained past midnight.

Three personnel at the firm were rushed to the hospital out of suffocation where they were treated and discharged while two others were admitted in a stable condition.

Police, fire brigade and Kenya Power and Lighting officials visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

KOFC is a State Corporation under the Ministry of Defence mandated to manufacture hardware, machinery and equipment.

It manufactures among others world class military equipment and related products like bullets.

The Department of Defense headquarters said the matter is under probe.