Two killed in head-on collision between trailer, Mazda Demio along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Two people were killed and two others injured in a grisly road accident involving a trailer and a Mazda Demio along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The accident occurred at around 10pm on Saturday, November 7, near Kingdom Seekers in the Soy­sambu area.

The collision involved a FAW trailer, driven by a 31-year-old Eritrean national, and a Mazda Demio, whose driver was among those killed.

The trailer was reportedly heading towards Nairobi when the Mazda Demio allegedly veered out of its proper lane and collided head-on with the oncoming truck.

The impact pushed the Mazda towards the roadside, while the trailer came to a stop across the highway.

The driver and one passenger in the Mazda died on the spot, while two other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to an unidentified hospital by Good Samaritans.

The trailer driver escaped without injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

Both vehicles were towed to Gilgil Police Station for inspection as investigations into the accident continue.

Elsewhere, two more people were killed and another seriously injured after a Mazda CX-5 knocked a motorcycle carrying three people off the road at Saramek area along the Eldoret-Ziwa Road in Uasin Gishu County.

The accident occurred on November 6, at around 7.30pm.

The SUV was reportedly travelling from Eldoret towards Ziwa when its driver allegedly attempted an improper overtaking manoeuvre, brushing the motorcycle off the tarmac and sending it into a roadside ditch.

The impact killed 33-year-old Cornelius Kimurgor at the scene, while 25-year-old Dennis Kipkoech succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Ziwa Hospital.

A third victim sustained a fracture to his right leg and was rushed to Ziwa Hospital for treatment.

Police said it was difficult to establish who was riding the motorcycle and who were the two pillion passengers because the surviving victim was unconscious.

The driver of the Mazda CX-5 reportedly fled the scene after the accident and was yet to be traced.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

Both vehicles were towed to Ziwa Police Station for inspection. The motorcycle was extensively damaged, while the SUV sustained damage on its left side.

Investigations are underway to establish the full circumstances of the accident and trace the driver who fled.

Police said 19 people were killed in separate accidents on Saturday alone. The victims included nine riders, four pedestrians, three passengers, two pillion passengers and a driver.

the accidents also left 16 people with serious injuries, police said.