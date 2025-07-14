Two killed in IED explosion in Garissa County

Two people were killed in an explosion in their car in Bodhai, Madah Adon, Garissa County.

The incident happened after an IED hit their car. Those who died were identified as Mohamed Shabel Bashir and Abdikadir Muhumed Salat, police said.

Ijara Member of Parliament Abdi Ali Abdi condemned the incident and termed it senseless.

“This senseless act of violence is a painful reminder of the persistent threats facing our communities and underscores the urgent need to safeguard the lives of our citizens,” he said.

He urged national and regional security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The victims were the occupants of the car. Police said they are working to determine the source of the IED and possible motives behind the attack.

Last week on July 8, at least seven police officers were injured in an explosion on their vehicle along Gadudia Laga Road between Aresa and Khalalia in Mandera East.

The group was traveling in a police car from Bambo area to Mandera on July 8 at 1 am when the car ran over an Improvised Explosive Device, police said.

This left seven police officers with serious injuries. They were later evacuated to a local hospital for attention. The vehicle was badly damaged.

The area has been experiencing a lull from attacks related to al Shabaab militants. This is due to police operations in the region at large. The operations have managed to contain the al Shabaab attacks.

The area is near the porous Kenya-Somalia border, which is usually breached by the militants.

Police said multi-agency teams had been dispatched to the region to pursue the gangs planning more attacks. National police service spokesman Michael Muchiri said they are making more efforts to address the menace that has been persistent despite operations to tame the same.

The terrorists have been attacking the area, affecting development at large. Somalia has not had a stable government for decades.

Security agents have mounted operations in the area in an effort to contain the terror-related attacks. Officials say this has led to the reduction of such incidents in general.