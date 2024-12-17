Two Killed in Separate Fire Incidents in Kahawa West, Dandora

Two people were killed in two separate fire incidents reported in Nairobi, police said.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incidents.

In the first incident, a man was found dead after a fire had swept through about 20 structures in Kongo area, Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The man was in his house when the fire broke out on Monday December 16 evening.

A fire broke out at the Soweto informal structures burning down about 20 structures.

A fire engine that responded there was stoned forcing the driver to turn back and escape.

A police car that was also responding to the scene was stoned and damaged by angry locals.

They were angry over the slow response to the scene, police said.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incident. Police said several people were left homeless.

It was then that a burnt human body was discovered.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Elsewhere in Dandora phase four Kero port area a man was found dead after a fire burnt down six rooms.

The body of the man was found in one of the rooms long after the fire had been contained, police said.

Police said the fire broke out on Tuesday December 17 morning sweeping through structures in the area.

The victim was a tenant in the affected rooms. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

And in Mwariki, Nakuru County, a welder was electrocuted in an incident.

Joseph Otieno, 26 was working at a metal workshop and battery charging area when he touched a live naked wire.

This electrocuted him before he was rescued and rushed to Fountain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was taken to Annex Nakuru Funeral Home mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Other fire incidents were reported Monday in Kamulu, Nairobi and Nyahururu, Nyandarua County, police said.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the fire incident.