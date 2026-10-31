Two killed, NPR officer injured in shooting incident in Garissa

Two people were shot dead and a National Police Reservist (NPR) injured following a shooting incident in Hagadera, Fafi Sub-County, Garissa County.

The bodies of Ahmed Madey Jarman, 22, and Abdiaziz Mohamed Abdille, 25, were recovered on Friday after a contingent of security officers led by the Fafi Sub-County Police Commander visited Block J11 to assess the scene following an earlier assault incident.

According to police, both victims, believed to be members of the Somali Bantu community, sustained gunshot wounds. Jarman was shot in the chest, while Abdille sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The incident also left NPR officer 33, injured after he was allegedly struck on the head and back with a crude weapon while on foot patrol along Blocks J11 and L10.

The NPR’s G3 rifle went missing during the incident, alongside ammunition.

However, 37 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and one ammunition pouch were recovered at the scene.

Another NPR officer, escaped unharmed with his G3 rifle, which was loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition.

The injured officer was admitted to IRC Hospital in Hagadera, where he is receiving treatment.

The bodies of the two deceased were also taken to the same facility and secured pending postmortem examinations.

Police said efforts were underway to trace and recover the missing firearm as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continued.