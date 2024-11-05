Two Mechanics Lynched Over Claims of Siphoning Fuel at Garage in Ruai

Police are holding the owner of a garage in Ruai area, Nairobi for leading in lynching two of his employees over claims of siphoning fuel.

The two were employees at the facility and were Monday afternoon accused of siphoning fuel from cars parked there for selling, police said.

This prompted some of the workers there to raise an alarm, which led to the attack on the two. They died at the scene.

The owner of the Telco Auto garage within St. Joseph area was among those detained.

This after the two were attacked and killed over claims of siphoning fuel from vehicles at the facility.

The parents of the deceased reported the two had been beaten to death at the facility.

A team of police visited the scene and found two lifeless bodies inside the garage with visible multiple injuries inflicted by blunt objects.

They were identified as John Oduor Otieno and Emmanuel Oduor Martin who were both employees of the said facility.

Police said two suspects were arrested over the incident. They are being questioned for murder, police said.

Police said the suspects would have arrested and surrendered the two to authorities for processing.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise in the country with police calling on the public to avoid the same.

They want the suspects be surrendered to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.

In Mtito Andei, Makueni County, a 37 year old man was lynched by a mob over claims he had attacked his brother.

The incident happened in Darajani village and saw the deceased identified as Daniel Maingi lynched.

He is said to be mentally challenged.

Locals responded to screams from the parents he had stabbed his brother.

A mob responded and attacked him before tying him with ropes.

He was later untied and during the day he was found dead.

On physical observation, he had visible injuries on the head at the back and bruises on both hands, police said.

The body was moved to the Kambu sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Police said they are pursuing the matter.

In Kisumu’s Kiboswa area, one Joseph Chura, 32 was lynched by a mob on claims of stealing a motorcycle.

The body was moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital’s mortuary for preservation and postmortem.

Elsewhere in Sotik, Bomet County, a body of a man was found on the roadside.

Police visited the scene and established that the body of one Hillary Yegon, 33 was found lying with no visible injuries.

The body was moved to the Kapkatet sub-county hospital mortuary pending postmortem.