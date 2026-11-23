Two members of the Samburu community were shot dead and seven houses were torched in a suspected retaliatory attack in Elsa Village, Isiolo County, following an earlier livestock theft incident.

The attack occurred on Sunday night at around 8 pm in the Elsa Ayanakore cluster, where suspected Turkana bandits allegedly set several houses ablaze before engaging security officers in a gunfight.

A team of police officers from Kulamawe Police Station, an Isiolo GSU operations team, and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) from Maili Saba rushed to the scene following reports of the arson attack.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, with the attackers reportedly repulsed by the security teams.

However, the attackers fatally shot two members of the Samburu community residing in the village.

The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Mzee Legeyo Leterewa and his 25-year-old son, Liki Leterewa.

Seven houses were set ablaze during the attack.

Police processed the scene before moving the bodies to the Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where they are being preserved pending autopsy.

The area remained tense following the incident, with security officers deployed to contain the situation, prevent further attacks and restore calm.

The area has been experiencing chaos which has left at least ten people dead. More security personnel have been sent to the area to beef up security.