Two Minors Killed in Fire Incident in Majengo Slums, Nairobi

Two minors were killed in a fire incident in Majengo slums, Nairobi.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening affecting six rooms, police said. The bodies of two minors were discovered after the fire engines had contained the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The bodies were moved to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a worker was found dead after he fell off the fifth floor of a house under construction in South C, Nairobi.

The other workers discovered the body of Daniel Mutinda long after he had died at Sinai properties in Dafam area.

It is not clear the time he fell off. The body was discovered long after the mason had died. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy, police said.

Elsewhere in Eastleigh, one Butala Fwamba, 35 was found dead after he was involved in a scuffle in a bar. Police said the incident happened in a bar along Yusuf Haji Avenue.

His body was found lying on the veranda of Ali Baba Furniture with a stab wound on the neck. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy even as police hunt for his killers.