Tragedy as Two Painters Die After Wall Collapses in Runda

Two men who were constructing and decorating a wall died after it collapsed on them in Runda, Nairobi.

Two others were injured and rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses and police said the group had been hired by a private citizen to paint and decorate a perimeter wall on his residence.

As they went on with the mission, it started to rain forcing the masons to seek shelter at a nearby kiosk.

It was as it rained when the wall collapsed trapping the group in the iron sheets made kiosk.

They were rescued and rushed to a hospital in Kiambu where two were pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police later visited the scene as part of investigations into the December 17 tragedy

The Investigations are on going led by the DCI Gigiri, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

He said some statements have been recorded and the bodies are lying at County Referral Hospital Kiambu awaiting postmortem.

The owner of the plot has not been traced to establish whether the collapsed perimeter wall had been constructed to the required standard, police said.

Such incidents are common at construction sites amid ongoing probes by various agencies.