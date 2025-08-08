Two Pennsylvania police officers shot, governor says

Two Pennsylvania police officers were shot in the northeast part of the state, Governor Josh Shapiro said.

The troopers were shot were responding to a call and both were transported to local hospitals, state police told the BBC.

Authorities said the suspect was shot dead by officers after the two troopers were injured. It’s unclear what type of call the troopers were responding to or why the suspect opened fire.

The shooting took place 40 miles (63 km) north of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Shapiro announced news of the shooting at an event he was attending outside Philadelphia. He said he was headed to the hospital.

The two state troopers who were shot, identified by police as Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, sustained serious injuries. They remain in stable condition, police said.

“A coordinated response by multiple Pennsylvania State Police units and local law enforcement agencies led to the establishment of a secure perimeter around the scene,” Pennsylvania state police said. “The suspect was armed with a rifle, refused to comply with commands, and was ultimately shot and killed during the incident.”

Police said there is no longer a threat.

