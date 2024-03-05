Two Dead, 44 Escape Unhurt After Planes Crash mid-air in Nairobi

At least two people were killed after two planes collided at the Nairobi National Park, police said.

About 44 others escaped unhurt in the Tuesday morning incident. The incident involved a Dash 8 registration number 5YSLK belonging to Safari Link which was headed for Diani with 44 passengers and five crew and a Cesna plane.

The Cesna registration number 5YNNJ had two people on board and was on a training session when the incident happened, police said.

The Cesna plane crashed at the park killing the two onboard while the Dash 8 managed to land back at Wilson Airport.

Both planes had originated Wilson Airport, officials said.

An official said there were two fatalities in the accident.

Safarilink Aviation confirmed the incident.

“Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 Local Time our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after take-off.”

“The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi-Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the operator said.

Their statement added the relevant agencies have been notified and together with Safarilink Aviation are investigating the incident.

Emergency services were mobilized to the scene after the 9.45 am incident.

This is the latest incident to involve planes originating at the airport.