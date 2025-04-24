Two police officers arrested, two kilos of seized bhang found in their house in Nyeri

There was drama at Gichira police station in Nyeri County when two police officers were arrested for confiscating and hiding two kilos of bhang in their houses.

The arrest was made on April 24 after a woman claimed the two cops had confiscated the drugs and demanded a bribe for her release on April 15.

She told police she had to part with Sh100,000 for her freedom.

But the officers did not release her narcotics. They also did not book the case at the local police station.

Further, they did not book for safe keeping, the seized bhang at the station.

Out of anger and frustrations, the woman informed a local politician of the incident.

The politician who is aspiring to be a Member of County assembly in the area organized a protest to denounce the incident.

Police managers in the area demanded to establish the reasons for the planned protests and when they were informed they staged a search on the houses of the two officers who had been adversely mentioned.

The commanders from Tetu staged the search at Muthinga police post officers’ houses whom the demonstrators had mentioned them.

The woman said a female and male officers went to her house and picked up a bag that had the drugs.

They also detained her briefly before a bribe of Sh100,000 was successfully demanded for her release on April 25, 2025.

Police said bag with substance believed to be a bhang approximately two kilos was found in the police woman’s house.

The second male officer was arrested after it emerged he was the one who picked up the bribe for the suspect’s release

No report was recorded on the Occurrence book and the station commander was not also informed, officials said terming the development wrong.

Police termed the incident isolated adding a probe is ongoing to get more.

Cases where police are involved in crime have been on the rise. Some are under probe so far, police said.