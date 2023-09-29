Two Posing As Nairobi Water Staff Arrested Over Fraud Claims

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday arrested two suspects who are alleged to have been defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans by promising to offer them government jobs.

According to the DCI, the two, David Thuo Njehia and Kyalo Kilonzo who have been masquerading as employees of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company were arrested along Ngong Road in Nairobi.

They had already defrauded more than Ksh.880,000 from innocent job seekers, according to the DCI.

“Posing as employees of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, the duo have been taking advantage of desperate Kenyans seeking employment by promising to offer them jobs in government agencies and state corporations,” said the DCI in a statement issued on Friday.

“Detectives pounced on the two moments before they received an additional Sh100,000 from a gullible jobseeker who had been promised a plum permanent and pensionable position at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage company.”

The two are reported to have been on police radar and were being sought after they previously jumped bail for a similar offence.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that the miscreants are habitual fraudsters wanted by detectives based at Dandora after they previously jumped bail for a similar offence,” the DCI noted.

The two are in police custody pending arraignment.

