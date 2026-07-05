Two shot, injured as cops disperse violent bodaboda demanding bodies of colleagues from KNH mortuary

Two people were injured and two suspects arrested after police dispersed a violent group of boda boda riders who allegedly staged revenge attacks, blocked Ngong Road and looted members of the public in Nairobi on Saturday.

According to police, the incident was linked to the deaths of two suspected motorcycle thieves who were reportedly lynched by members of the public on Friday before later succumbing to their injuries.

Their colleagues had earlier stormed Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) demanding immediate treatment for the two men.

The group was angry and claiming the hospital officials did not attend to their colleagues in time leading to their death. The hospital denied the claims saying the victims had sustained severe injuries that led to their death.

Police said that at around noon on Saturday, about 300 boda boda riders, many carrying pillion passengers and allegedly armed with crude weapons, knives and pangas, returned to KNH demanding the release of the bodies of their deceased colleagues.

After being denied access, the group reportedly became violent, causing chaos and blocking Ngong Road before being dispersed by police.

Authorities said the riders later regrouped near a hotel in the Jamhuri area, where they allegedly began looting and terrorising members of the public. Reinforcement teams, including the Quick Response Unit (QRU), were deployed to support officers from Kilimani Sub-County.

Police eventually dispersed the group towards Kibra informal settlement using tear gas.

During the operation, two police officers fired warning shots into the air to help restore order.

Police later confirmed that a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg, while a 22-year-old man was struck by a rubber bullet on the left upper arm. Both were taken to Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities also arrested two suspects and detained 10 motorcycles believed to be connected to the disturbances.

Police said the situation had been brought under control and officers remained on the ground as investigations continue.

This is the latest such incident involving bodaboda riders amid calls for regulation on the sector at large.

Most of the riders have been linked to violent crimes in separate places in the country.