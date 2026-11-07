Two suspected robbers shot dead after knife attack on cops in Mathare

Two suspected criminals died following a robbery incident and a police shooting along Juja Road in Nairobi, with one fatally shot during a confrontation with officers and his accomplice later succumbing to gunshot injuries.

The first incident occurred at around 7.20pm on Friday, November 6, when police officers on foot patrol along Juja Road spotted two men armed with knives robbing a woman who was visibly screaming for help.

According to police, the officers immediately intervened, prompting the suspects to flee towards Kosovo slums.

The officers pursued the two and caught up with them as they attempted to escape.

However, as officers moved to arrest them, one of the suspects reportedly drew a knife and turned towards an officer in an attempt to stab him.

Faced with what police described as an imminent threat, the officer discharged his firearm, fatally injuring the suspect.

Police visited the scene, where the deceased was identified by the alias ‘Mafloaater’, described as a known criminal.

A search conducted after the shooting led to the recovery of a mini pistol capable of firing, a knife and a Nokia C12 mobile phone valued at Sh18,000.

The phone was positively identified by the robbery victim as her property.

Police launched a manhunt for the second suspect, identified by the alias ‘Chinku’.

However, at around 11.40pm, members of the public reported a dead body lying beside a road in Kosovo area of Mathare to officers at Mathare Police Station.

Officers from Pangani Police Station and DCI Starehe visited the scene and established that the deceased was Chinku, the accomplice who had sustained gunshot injuries during the earlier confrontation.

He had succumbed to his injuries.

The two scenes were processed by scenes-of-crime officers from Starehe as investigations into the incidents continued.