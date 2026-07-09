Two suspects arrested in Mombasa murder probe as police recover Tanzanite worth $40,000

Detectives arrested two more suspects in connection with a robbery with violence and murder case in Mombasa and recovered suspected stolen tanzanite minerals valued at an estimated USD 40,000.

A team acted on intelligence and conducted an operation in the Timbwani area of Likoni on Wednesday which led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Anthony Changawa Charo, alias “Hamso”, aged 25, and Seif Kai Makemba, aged 30.

During the operation, detectives recovered eight small pieces of tanzanite minerals from the first suspect. Police believe the gemstones were stolen during the robbery that preceded the murder under investigation.

The recovered minerals are estimated to be worth about USD 40,000 (Sh5 million), which was part of what was robbed in the robbery.

The recovered Tanzanite has been retained as an exhibit and the suspects were expected in court to face charges as the hunt for more accomplices continues.

Police said the arrests form part of ongoing investigations into the robbery with violence and murder case that had earlier been reported at Nyali Police Station.

Detectives are investigating the murder of a caretaker and the robbery of valuable gemstones after what is believed to have been a carefully planned fake mineral transaction in Nyali.

The incident was reported on July 4 evening by two businessmen involved in the buying and selling of minerals. The pair told investigators they had arranged to meet a prospective buyer identified only as Abduba at City Mall in Nyali before being directed to proceed to a house on Nyali Second Avenue.

According to police, the businessmen were ushered into the compound of an unoccupied house, where four men armed with knives ambushed them.

The attackers allegedly sprayed pepper spray into their eyes before ordering them to surrender their valuables.

The gang escaped with 280 carats of tanzanite valued at approximately US$83,000 (about Sh10.8 million), 22 grams of emeralds worth US$12,000, jewellery valued at US$150, a Samsung Flip 3 mobile phone worth Sh86,000, and Sh6,000 in cash before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

After reporting the robbery, officers returned to the scene. While documenting the compound, investigators noticed bloodstains inside the servants’ quarters and recovered a blood-soaked carpet.

A further search led to the discovery of the body of Hamisi Kombe, a 38-year-old caretaker of the property.

Police said he had been tied at the hands, his mouth sealed with tape, and locked inside a toilet. He had sustained deep stab wounds to the abdomen.

The scene was processed and the body taken to the Coast General Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate the robbery may have been orchestrated by insiders. Police suspect two mineral brokers, Evans Mumbo and Philipo Vavae, who had brokered the sale on behalf of the gemstone owners, may have conspired to facilitate the crime. Both men have been taken into custody as investigations continue.