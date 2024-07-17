Two Suspects Found with Phone of a Victim in Kware Killings Remanded for 28 Days

A Nairobi court Wednesday allowed police to detain two more suspects found with mobile phones belonging to a victim in the macabre serial killings in Kware dumpsite, Nairobi.

Makadara Magistrate Irene Gicobi agreed with the police application to remand the two by granting them 28 days to complete their investigations.

The investigating team had asked for 30 days to remand Amos Momanyi and Moses Odhiambo.

In a miscellaneous application before court the prosecution had told court that they are investigating several cases of murder where by one Rose Atieno and 41 others are believed to have been murdered by one Collins Khalusha on dates between June 22 and July 11, 2024 at Kware area in Embakasi.

The police said that there have been cases of missing persons that were reported at Kware police station and other several police stations within Nairobi County.

The detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters took over the investigations on July 11 from Embakasi DCI.

“The investigating team have managed to retrieve bodies mostly female which are severely dismemberment and others in state of decomposition from a dump site within Sinai quarry. The bodies were taken to the mortuary for preservation pending identification and postmortem to ascertain cause of death,” the court heard.

The investigating officer said they have had several families who have come forward to identify the recovered bodies where two bodies have been confirmed.

The court heard that on July 16 Khalusha was presented in court and investigating officers were granted 30 days to complete their investigations.

Upon interrogating Khalusha, he indicated to the investigating team that Amos Momanyi and Moses Odhiambo are his accomplices, he said.

The two were arrested on Tuesday following a multi-agency within pipeline area and were placed at Muthaiga police station.

The officer said, upon the arrest of the suspects, the officers conducted a quick search on the suspects home and managed to recover 154 assorted mobile phones, 27 SIM cards, one identity card among others which are crucial to the ongoing investigations.

On further interrogating Momanyi, he was found in possession of a mobile phone make Samsung and two SIM cards wans which investigations confirmed that it belonged to Roselyn Akoth who is one of the victims of the macabre killings.

Additionally, Momanyi could not satisfactory explain to the investigating team how he got in possession the mobile phone.

“There are ongoing Investigations in terms of documenting the crime scene, dump site, the house belonging to Collins and business premises of the second respondent(Odhiambo) by forensic experts,” the prosecution said.

They added that the 27 assorted SIM cards obtained from the suspects are not registered under their names a fact that makes investigating team fear that if they are released before conclusion of the investigations, they will continue committing the offences making it difficult to track them.

The suspects also live in rented houses and cannot be termed as fixed place of abode. They are high flight risk.

So far, the investigations have pointed out a prima facie link between the suspects and the prime suspect Collins and the victims of the murder.

After the completion of the investigations, the investigating team will recommend murder charges against the suspects and any other person who will be found culpable.

Due to the nature of the offences being investigated have a high likelihood to continue with their criminal behaviors as there are others who are not before the court and yet to be arrested.

The officer said the matter before court is of high interest and their is anger in the society, they might be in danger.

“We need DNA sampling, taking finger prints? Identification parade and statement recording from the suspects. They also need to be escorted for mental assessment.

We have inadequate time to complete the suspects and we need 30 days to have the suspects detained at Muthaiga police station or any police station where they will be safe.

We pray that you deny the suspects bail or bond to the suspects,” the police said.

The case will be mentioned on August 16.