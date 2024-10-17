Tyler Glasnow Siblings: Get to Know Ted

Tyler Glasnow is a professional baseball pitcher currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 and made his MLB debut in 2016.

After being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, he became an All-Star in 2024.

Glasnow stands at 6’8″ and weighs 225 lbs, known for his powerful pitching style.

He signed a five-year extension with the Dodgers worth $136.5 million following a trade in December 2023.

Siblings

Tyler has one older brother named Ted.

Ted was a decathlete for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, reflecting the family’s athletic background, as their father, Greg, swam and played water polo, and their mother, Donna, is a retired gymnast and coach.

Career

Glasnow was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He quickly made a name for himself in the minor leagues due to his impressive fastball and strikeout ability.

After several seasons in the minors, he made his MLB debut on July 7, 2016, against the New York Mets.

Although his initial stint with the Pirates was marked by inconsistency, it provided him with valuable experience at the highest level.

In July 2018, Glasnow was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a deal that sent Chris Archer to Pittsburgh.

With the Rays, he found a supportive environment that emphasized player development and analytics.

Under their guidance, he refined his pitching mechanics and improved his command.

Glasnow’s breakout season came in 2019 when he posted a remarkable 1.78 ERA over 12 starts before suffering an injury that sidelined him for part of the season.

His strikeout rate soared, and he became known for his devastating fastball and effective curveball.

The combination of his height (6’8″) and pitching arsenal made him a formidable presence on the mound.

In 2020, Glasnow continued to build on his success, helping lead the Rays to an American League pennant.

He had a standout performance in the postseason, showcasing his ability to handle high-pressure situations. His reputation as a top-tier pitcher solidified further during this time.

Glasnow’s hard work paid off when he was selected as an All-Star in 2024.

This recognition highlighted his status among the elite pitchers in MLB.

By this time, he had developed into a strikeout machine, consistently ranking among league leaders in strikeouts per nine innings.

In December 2023, Glasnow was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal that included several prospects.

The Dodgers signed him to a five-year contract extension worth $136.5 million, reflecting their confidence in his abilities and potential contributions to their championship aspirations.

Awards and accolades

Glasnow has received numerous accolades throughout his baseball career, reflecting his talent and performance on the field.

He was named an All-Star in 2024 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Prior to that, he earned multiple honors during his minor league career, including being named a Mid-Season All-Star and Post-Season All-Star in the South Atlantic League (SAL) in 2013 with the West Virginia Power.

In addition to these honors, Glasnow was recognized as a Florida State League (FSL) Pitcher of the Year in 2014 while with the Bradenton Marauders.

He also received multiple Pitcher of the Week awards during his time in the FSL and Eastern League.

His impressive performance led to him being named MLBPipeline.com Pitcher of the Year in both 2014 and 2016.

Glasnow’s success continued in the major leagues, where he was named American League Pitcher of the Month twice, once in April 2019 and again in July 2023.