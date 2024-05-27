Tyra Banks Sibling: Get to Know Devin

Tyra Banks is an American model, television personality, producer, writer and actress.

She began her modeling career at age 15 and went on to become one of the first Black models to achieve supermodel status.

Banks was the first Black woman to appear on the covers of GQ and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005.

In the early 2000s, she transitioned into television, creating and hosting the long-running reality competition series America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2015.

She also hosted her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, from 2005 to 2010, which won two Emmy Awards.

Banks has also written books including Tyra’s Beauty, Inside and Out and the novel Modelland.

Siblings

Tyra has one sibling, a brother named Devin Banks.

Devin and Tyra had a tumultuous relationship growing up, with Devin admitting to bullying and tormenting Tyra for about 25 years due to jealousy and anger.

In a 2000 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Devin revealed that he felt Tyra was the favored child who could do no wrong, while he was often disciplined.

This led to Devin making it his “mission in life” to belittle Tyra and make her cry.

However, Tyra and Devin’s relationship has since improved dramatically.

Devin, who served in the Air Force for 15 years, is now stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C.

Career

Banks has had a multifaceted career spanning modeling, television, entrepreneurship and writing.

Beginning as a model at 15, she achieved supermodel status, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines like GQ and Sports Illustrated.

Banks broke barriers by becoming the first Black woman to appear on the covers of these publications and walked the runway for top fashion houses.

She was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005.

In television, Banks created and hosted the long-running reality competition series America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2015.

She also hosted her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, from 2005 to 2010, which won two Daytime Emmy Awards.

Banks has appeared as an actress in films like Coyote Ugly, Halloween: Resurrection and Tropic Thunder.

As an entrepreneur, Banks founded the cosmetics brand Tyra Beauty in 2014.

She launched the interactive website tyra.com to empower women and established the Tyra Banks TZONE Foundation to support disadvantaged girls.

Banks has also authored books, including Tyra’s Beauty, Inside and Out and the novel Modelland.

Awards and accolades

Banks has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career.

Notable recognitions include winning five awards and receiving 11 nominations.

She won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Model in 1999 and later won a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Personality in 2007.

Banks also received the Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show for The Tyra Banks Show in 2008 and 2009.

Her contributions to television, modeling, and entrepreneurship have earned her accolades and solidified her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Relationship history

Banks has had a diverse relationship history, dating notable individuals from various fields.

She was romantically linked to basketball star Chris Webber from 2002 to 2004.

In 2013, she began a relationship with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, with whom she had a son via surrogacy in 2016.

Despite their breakup in 2017, they have maintained a co-parenting relationship.

Banks was also involved with businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, with rumors of engagement in 2020.

Additionally, she has been linked to actor Brian J. White, ice hockey player Mark Messier and others.

Her relationship history reflects a mix of personal and professional connections with individuals from different backgrounds.