U.S. adding more questions to citizenship test in latest step to overhaul legal immigration process

The U.S. government is adding more questions to the civics test that applicants need to pass to become American citizens, the latest step by the Trump administration to tighten the legal immigration process.

The move will reinstate a 2020 test from the first Trump administration that had been scrapped by the Biden administration, which argued the additional questions created unnecessary barriers for legal immigrants seeking to become citizens.

Among other requirements, legal immigrants applying to become U.S. citizens must demonstrate they have lived in the U.S. as lawful permanent residents for at least 3 or 5 years, depending on their case; that they can read, write and speak English; and that they have a basic understanding of America’s history and political system.

The civics test has long been administered to assess the last requirement. Under the new version of the test, applicants will need to study 128 questions about U.S. history and politics, and answer 12 out of 20 of those questions correctly. Previously, under a test dating back to 2008, citizenship applicants had to study a pool of 100 questions and answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly.

The test is administered orally, and the questions are not multiple choice. Most have several acceptable answers. Those who fail the test get a second chance to pass. If they fail again, their citizenship application is denied. Those 65 or older who have been in the U.S. as permanent residents for 20 or more years only have to study a pool of 20 questions, and can take the citizenship test in their preferred language.

The new test will apply to those who file citizenship applications after mid-October, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the federal agency that adjudicates requests from prospective citizens.

Some of the new questions deal with the 10th Amendment, the Federalist Papers, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton and James Madison and examples of American innovation.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has announced other measures to more heavily scrutinize those applying for U.S. citizenship, including by expanding the factors considered when determining whether applicants have “good moral character,” another requirement to become an American citizen.

It has also reinstated a long-dormant practice, known as “neighborhood checks,” that entails sending government investigators to interview the neighbors and co-workers of applicants to assess their eligibility for American citizenship.

Matthew Tragesser, a spokesman for USCIS, said the reinstatement of the 2020 civics test would help ensure that those allowed to become citizens “are fully assimilated and will contribute to America’s greatness.” He said the move was the “first of many” changes.

“American citizenship is the most sacred citizenship in the world and should only be reserved for aliens who will fully embrace our values and principles as a nation,” Tragesser added.

Pro-immigrant advocates said the changes to the test would make it more cumbersome.

“All this does is make it harder for long-time residents who contribute to this country every day to finally achieve the permanent protections that only U.S. citizenship can offer,” said Jennifer Ibañez Whitlock, a senior policy counsel at the National Immigration Law Center.

The changes to the citizenship process are part of a larger campaign by Trump administration officials to restrict access to legal U.S. immigration benefits, which also include green cards and work permits.

Since President Trump took office for a second time, USCIS has aggressively expanded vetting procedures, including by placing a higher emphasis on the social media activity of applicants. One memo issued this summer directed USCIS officers to probe “anti-American” views and activities of those applying for green cards, work permits and other immigration benefits.

By CBS News