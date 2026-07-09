U.S. commits Sh1.9 billion to boost Kenya’s ebola preparedness

The United States has committed $14.5 million (approximately Sh1.9 billion) to strengthen Kenya’s preparedness for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), reinforcing the country’s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to potential outbreaks.

The funding will support the Government of Kenya, county governments and public health partners in enhancing disease surveillance, laboratory systems, healthcare worker training, emergency response coordination, risk communication, community engagement and screening at points of entry.

The initiative recognizes Kenya’s strategic position as a regional hub for trade, travel and transport connecting East and Central Africa, making robust disease preparedness critical for both national and regional health security.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi said the investment builds on more than six decades of partnership between the United States and Kenya in advancing public health, economic development and security.

According to the embassy, the support targets 22 high-risk counties identified by the Kenyan government for Ebola preparedness activities, with plans to expand emergency preparedness to an additional 12 high-risk counties.

Among the key achievements under the programme, more than 800 laboratory professionals have been trained in biosafety, biosecurity and testing procedures for viral haemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola.

Two U.S.-supported Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratories are working alongside the National Virology Reference Laboratory to test suspected Ebola samples, while two mobile laboratories have been deployed to improve rapid diagnosis and reduce testing turnaround times in high-risk areas.

The programme has also trained more than 1,700 disease detectives through the Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP), equipped 120 national rapid response trainers, and trained over 160 county-level responders in high-risk border counties.

Additionally, 27 national and county Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) have been activated to improve coordination during disease outbreaks.

The U.S. said its support focuses on three pillars: detecting outbreaks through strengthened surveillance and laboratory testing, preparing health facilities and personnel through training and improved infection prevention, and responding rapidly through treatment units, isolation centres, emergency response teams and community engagement.

The embassy noted that investing in preparedness helps contain outbreaks before they spread, protecting lives, economies and regional stability.

“Together, the United States and Kenya are strengthening the systems needed to prevent, detect and respond to today’s Ebola threat while building a more resilient public health system for future health emergencies,” the embassy said.