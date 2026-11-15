U.S. Embassy and U.S.–Kenya Alumni Association to hold trade forum

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi and the U.S.–Kenya Alumni Association will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, policymakers, and U.S. exchange program alumni tomorrow (Nov 16), for the U.S.–Kenya Alumni Forum, an event focused on transforming longstanding ties into new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic collaboration.

The forum, held under the theme, “Connecting Alumni, Advancing Innovation, Building Shared Prosperity,” will highlight the role of international exchange, entrepreneurship, and innovation in strengthening economic ties between the United States and Kenya.

It will explore how the expertise, professional networks, and relationships developed through U.S.

exchange programs can unlock new business opportunities, attract investment, and deepen economic partnerships between the two countries.

Thousands of Kenyans have participated in U.S. exchange programs over the years, returning home to launch businesses, leadership positions in top organizations, and drive innovation across sectors.

This forum connects that talent directly with investors and industry leaders to spark meaningful collaborations, expand market access, and identify opportunities for business growth.

The day’s conversations will focus on the future of U.S.-Kenya trade, with particular attention to artificial intelligence, digital services, and tech-driven solutions.

Sector-focused roundtables will examine opportunities in agriculture and agribusiness,including expanding trade pathways and connecting Kenyan enterprises with American technology, expertise, and investment.

Discussions on healthcare and health innovation will explore opportunities to support locally developed medical technologies and digital health solutions that can improve healthcare delivery.

The creative industries session will focus on connecting Kenya’s growing creative sector with international financing, stronger intellectual property frameworks, and access to global digital markets.

The forum will also feature the Alumni Innovation Expo, which will showcase businesses founded or led by U.S. exchange alumni, alongside homegrown innovations demonstrating the commercial and economic impact of international exchange. The expo will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to present their solutions, engage potential investors, and explore new business partnerships.