U.S-Kenya Creative Economy Forum Sets Tone For Local Artists

Africa has always been a breeding ground for exceptional talent across all fields. From music to fashion, design, film, and tech — our creative pulse is undeniable.

It is encouraging to see the rest of the world finally catching up and showing more interest, especially now, when the global creative economy is buzzing louder than ever.

But talent alone isn’t enough.

As someone who has worked at the heart of this industry — and had the privilege of collaborating with some of the world’s best — I’ve seen what makes creative ecosystems thrive: structure, investment, enabling policy, and access to global markets.

These are the very things we’re still fighting to establish across much of Africa.

We have made real progress — more platforms for African creators, more global collaborations, more recognition. But what is not working is equally clear.

Funding remains inaccessible. Policies meant to support the arts are outdated or poorly enforced.

And while African creativity continues to inspire the world, we often lack the infrastructure to manufacture, distribute, and protect our work — whether that’s music, fashion, or homegrown innovations like Jawaya guitars.

Our ideas are world-class. Our products should be too.

The U.S.–Kenya Creative Economy Forum comes at a pivotal moment. It brings together the right players — creatives, entrepreneurs, government, media, and investors.

But beyond the applause and photos, we need bold, practical outcomes: better access to capital, support for local manufacturing, stronger public–private partnerships, clear policies to protect IP, and education pipelines to prepare the next generation.

Africa’s youth are rising — talented, fearless, globally aware.

The question now is: will our systems rise with them, or continue to stand in their way?

We can’t afford to waste this moment. Let’s put our best foot forward — not just in talent, but in vision, policy, and investment in our own potential.

The world is watching. Let’s show up. Together.

By Polycarp Otieno

Polycarp is a Grammy award winning artist, guitarist and producer and a member of Sauti Sol band