U.S. Opens Registration For 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery

The United States has opened online registrations for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, offering a chance for foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency. Applicants have until November 5, 2024, at noon EST to submit their entries online.

For FY 2026, the DV lottery will grant up to 55,000 green cards through random selection. The lottery results will be announced in May 2025, and those selected can apply for their green cards starting on October 1, 2025.

Who is Eligible For 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery?

The DV lottery is open to individuals born in countries with low rates of immigration to the U.S. Those born in countries with high immigration rates are ineligible for this year’s lottery. These countries include:

Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (mainland and Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

However, people born in Macau SAR and Taiwan can apply. If an individual’s country of birth is excluded, they may still qualify through their spouse’s or, in some cases, their parent’s country of birth.

Additionally, applicants must have either a high school diploma or at least two years of work experience in a qualifying occupation within the last five years.

How to Register?

Applicants must submit an online form and a digital photo through the official DV lottery website. The registration allows for spouses and children to be included in the application. It is important to note that only one entry per person is permitted, and multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

Follow the State Department’s guidelines carefully when filling out the form and submitting photos, as incorrect information or images will lead to disqualification. Once your application is accepted, a confirmation number will be provided, which can be used to track your application status.

How Are Winners Chosen?

Winners are selected randomly by a computer system. The results will be announced on May 3, 2025, and will be accessible on the official DV lottery website until at least September 30, 2026. Applicants must use their confirmation number to check their status online, as the State Department will not notify winners by mail, email, phone, or fax.