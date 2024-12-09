U.S. Sanctions Houthi Prison Leaders And Syrian Ally Over Human Rights Abuses

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Houthi National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs (HNCPA), its leader Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, and Syrian ally Fawaz al-Akhras, citing serious human rights abuses and support for oppressive regimes.

The HNCPA and Al-Murtadha were targeted for their alleged role in abusing prisoners in Houthi-controlled prisons in Yemen, where detainees, including minors, have reportedly faced torture, inhumane treatment, and medical neglect. Al-Akhras was sanctioned for aiding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in financial dealings and sanctions evasion.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the HNCPA operates detention facilities where prisoners endure psychological and physical abuse, including mock executions and beatings.

Many detainees, such as former U.S. Embassy staff, humanitarian workers, and journalists, are said to be arbitrarily held, with some suffering permanent disabilities or even death due to a lack of medical care.

“The United States is strongly committed to promoting respect for human rights,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She emphasized the Treasury’s ongoing efforts to counter serious abuses through sanctions and financial accountability.

The sanctions were issued under Executive Order 13818, which builds upon the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Since January 2024, the U.S. has sanctioned over 100 individuals and entities across more than 20 jurisdictions for human rights violations.

This year, U.S. actions have focused on a range of abuses, including gender-based violence, forced labor, and political repression.

OFAC began the year with the designation of an international assassination network led by a narcotrafficker operating at the direction of the Iranian government in January and, in March, the designation of a commercial spyware consortium that distributed spyware technology that was used to target Americans.

This latter action aligned with President Biden’s issuance of an Executive Order in March in part to ensure that technology is developed, deployed, and governed in accordance with universal human rights, the rule of law, and appropriate legal authorization, safeguards, and oversight, such that it supports, and does not undermine, democracy, civil rights and civil liberties, and public safety.

Biden issued a Memorandum on Promoting Accountability for Conflict-Related Sexual Violence in November 2022 that directs the U.S. government to strengthen our exercise of financial, diplomatic, and legal tools against these types of abuses.

This year OFAC fulfilled the intent of this memorandum with designations of: armed groups and their leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo implicated in conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV); a gang leader in Haiti responsible for horrific gang violence including gender-based attacks; and a Rapid Support Forces commander in Sudan who was responsible for attacks resulting in CRSV. Last week, OFAC also designated three former government of Uzbekistan officials who engaged in the sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors at a state-run orphanage.

Throughout 2024, OFAC designated: the Venezuela-based criminal organization Tren de Aragua, which kidnapped and trafficked victims across borders for sex trafficking and debt bondage; a Syria-based narco-trafficker also under legal prosecution for human trafficking; and the Uzbekistan action mentioned above.

In September, OFAC designated a Cambodian businessman and his four companies for their role in a major scheme to lure workers with promises of employment, only to capture and subject them to forced labor in online virtual currency investment scam centers that have defrauded thousands of victims, including Americans.