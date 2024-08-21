Uasin Gishu Governor Bii Nominates MCA Kapkea as his Deputy 

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii Wednesday nominated MCA Evans Kapkea as his Deputy.

Kapkea is MCA for Tembelio ward in the county.

His name was fowarded to the county assembly for vetting.

If approved he will replace former Deputy Governor John Barorot who resigned.

Barorot announced his resignation during a meeting with senior county staff at the Eka Hotel in Eldoret, attended by Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii.

His resignation came barely a week after he dismissed claims that he had quit office.

The claims emerged after Barorot on Thursday skipped President William Ruto’s event for conferring City status to Eldoret sparking speculation over his whereabouts.

In an interview with a local daily, he termed the reports on his resignation as rumours but did not explain the event.

There has been speculation over his working relationship with Governor Bii but two weeks ago during a prayer meeting at the county headquarters, Governor Bii told the gathering that Barorot was on leave.

“Sorry I forgot to tell you that our Deputy Governor engineer Barorot is not with us here because he is on leave but we are together in all this,” said Bii.

Engineer Barorot was notably absent from nearly all the preparations for Eldoret’s elevation to City status, attending only one event where he commended the media for their role in branding and marketing the new city.

Barorot is known for his reserved nature, preferring a simple lifestyle and often driving himself around town.