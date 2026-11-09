Uber driver dies after collapsing at Mombasa bus terminus 

A 54-year-old Uber driver has died after collapsing at a bus terminus in Mombasa while preparing to travel to Nairobi.

Moses Talai Chelal, a Tugen national who operated as an Uber driver in Ongata Rongai, collapsed at the Tahmeed Bus Company premises in Mwembe Tayari on Sunday morning.

Chelal had driven a vehicle to Mombasa on Saturday evening and was preparing to return to Nairobi when the incident occurred.

He had initially sought transport at Tahmeed before being referred to a 2NK Luxury Mombasa shuttle, where he secured a ticket to travel to Nairobi.

While seated inside a 14-seater matatu, Chelal reportedly developed complications and complained of feeling unusually hot before asking for assistance. He was helped out of the vehicle to get some fresh air but suddenly collapsed.

A witness alerted police officers on foot patrol, who immediately sought ambulance services.

Chelal was rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the scene, which was subsequently documented and processed by Scenes of Crime investigators.

The body was transferred to the hospital mortuary pending identification and a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

And police in Embu County are investigating the death of a casual labourer whose body was discovered in a bush near Wikase Shopping Centre in Mbeere South Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Patrick Murimi Muthike, was found dead in Wikase Village on November 8.

Police found the body of Muthike, a Kikuyu man, lying in a bush adjacent to the shopping centre.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased had been unwell for some time before his death.

A physical examination of the body revealed no visible external injuries, with investigators yet to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.