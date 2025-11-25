UDA candidate who withdrew from race in Kakamega’s Kisa East ward attacked and injured at home

Police are investigating claims by a candidate who withdrew from the coming elections in Kisa East, Kakamega County he was attacked and injured while at his home.

James Shiraku, who was contesting on a UDA ticket before announcing his withdrawal, said he was attacked by unknown people while at his home in Elwangale area on November 24, 2025.

He said the attackers struck him with blunt objects before fleeing without stealing anything from his Elwangale village home.

He was admitted to a local hospital with an injury to the head. He said he had gone out of his house for a call of nature when he was attacked by the said gang.

Police visited him at the hospital on Monday as part of the probe into the incident. The police said he had an injury on the head and left hand.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said, adding they are investigating the claims.

Shiraku had earlier reported claims of receiving threats to his life.

In a surprise turn of events, Shiraku had last week pulled out of the upcoming Kisa East ward by-election set for November 27 in Kakamega County.

Shiraku announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for MDG’s Joel Ongoro.

He said he had been asked to step down by party leadership.

“Aseka called me through my party leader, who is the president, and asked me to drop out of the race and support Ongoro of MDG,” said Shiraku during a public rally.

“If your father asks you for a favour in the home, you have no alternative but to oblige,” he added.

Shiraku’s withdrawal from the race reduces the number of candidates to ten.

They include candidates Ongoro, Abraham Ayaya (DAP-K), Aduda Okwiri (DCP), Khatete Mumia (KANU), David Muchelule (Agano Party), Douglas Shitote (UDP), Raphael Namai (DNA), Pauline Uside (JFP), John Masetu (ODM), and Stephen Amwayi (UDM).

The seat fell vacant following the death of former MCA Stephen Maloba, who was attacked and killed by unknown people last year..