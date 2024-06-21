UDA Delegates Storm Hustler Centre Over Postponement of Nairobi Election

More than 300 UDA delegates stormed the party’s headquarters on Ngong Road on Friday, upset about the repeated postponement of the Nairobi UDA chairman election.

The National Elections Board has cancelled the election three times, causing the delegates to suspect foul play.

The delegates could be heard shouting “tunataka uchaguzi kesho”.

The elections were originally scheduled for June 22 at the Bomas of Kenya.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the County-level election for Nairobi County will not take place as planned,” said party national elections board chairperson Anthony Mwaura.

Mwaura, however, did not provide reasons for canceling the poll.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” he said.

He mentioned that more information about rescheduling the election will be shared later.

This marks the second consecutive time the party has delayed the county elections.

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal stopped the elections on June 6 after a complaint was filed by one of the factions.

In an effort to find a solution, President William Ruto instructed his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to facilitate discussions between the two factions and chart a path forward.

The contentious Nairobi County elections involve two groups aligned with Governor Johnson Sakaja and Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.