UDA, ODM agreement not about power sharing, 2027 polls, Ruto says 

The agreement between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not about power-sharing or the 2027 elections, President William Ruto has said.

Ruto said the agreement he and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga signed on Friday is intended to foster unity of purpose to drive the country’s social, economic and political transformation.

He said the framework will focus on tackling youth unemployment, enhancing national unity, inclusivity in governance and development, promoting integrity in public service and ending wastage in government.

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to serving all Kenyans equally, regardless of how they voted in the last election.

“To all the leaders who share in the vision of a united nation and prosperous Kenya that is inclusive, we must work together,” he said.

He made the remarks during the funeral service of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu) as well as Members of Parliament and county assemblies.

Ruto said the government is committed to transforming the country equitably without any form of discrimination.

“Tribalism, division and hatred cannot help us move forward as a country. We must discard the viced and move together as a nation,” he said.

On the issuance of National Identification Cards, Ruto affirmed that no Kenyan would be profiled based on their religion, region or ethnicity.

He pointed out that he would never be part of any policy that categorises Kenyans into different groups.

As regards the provision of universal healthcare under the Social Health Authority, he restated the government’s commitment to ensuring that the programme works effectively and efficiently.

Ruto noted that universal healthcare coverage was enhancing equity in healthcare delivery, pointing out that the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund had seven million registered users while SHA has registered 21 million users since October.

Eulogising Chebukati, Ruto described him as intelligent, courageous, bold and a man of tremendous integrity.

He said Chebukati was a hero who could neither be compromised or bought nor bribed, and that he discharged his duties with dedication in line with the law and the Constitution.

“Wafula Chebukati was a courageous and a bold leader who could not be threatened or blackmailed. He did the right thing,” he added.

He pointed out that had Chebukati not been a brave leader, Kenya would not be what it is today, saying he announced the 2022 presidential election results under great difficulties.

“Powerful individuals from the security sector and the administration went to Bomas of Kenya to try and manipulate the 2022 elections using might and money, but Chebukati stood firm and chose to do the right thing,” he said.

Ruto added that Chebukati has set the bar at the IEBC very high for the succeeding leadership of the electoral commission.

Mudavadi said the government is committed to strengthening devolution, citing enhanced funding for the devolved units.

“In terms of resource allocation, President Ruto’s government has budgeted the highest amount ever for devolution,” he said.

Speaker Wetang’ula said all peace-loving Kenyans support the unity pact between Ruto and Odinga.

He said political contests should not turn Kenyans against one another.

“We want Kenya to move forward together, united as one,” he said.

Natembeya urged Kenyans to remember the late Chebukati for his good deeds.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang commended Ruto for teaming up with Odinga to unite the country.

He called on leaders in Trans Nzoia to heed the President’s unity call and stop dividing residents along tribal lines.