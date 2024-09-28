UDA, ODM Pocket Sh856 Million From Political Parties Fund

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to pocket the lion’s share of Sh856 million from the Political Parties Fund in the Financial Year 2024/25.

This represents an increase from the previous allocation of Sh484 million in the Financial Year 2023/24.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu, in a gazette notice published on Friday, announced the allocation to 48 political parties in line with the Political Parties (Funding) Regulations, 2019 and the Political Parties Act, 2011.

UDA party is set to receive Sh558 million, an increase of 76 per cent from the allocation disbursed in the previous financial year.

ODM will also receive a 77 per cent increase in funding to Sh298 million from the previous Sh168 million.

The Jubilee party received the third largest share of Sh130 million, followed by Wiper (Sh69 million) and Democratic Action Party-Kenya (Sh30 million).

According to the registrar, the funds will be disbursed on quarterly basis upon receipt from the National Treasury.

According to the Political Parties Act, 95 per cent of the fund is disbursed according to the total number of votes secured by each party in the preceding General Election. 5 per cent will be allocated for administration expenses.

A party may, however, miss out on funding if it fails to secure at least five per cent of the total number of votes in the previous General Election.

