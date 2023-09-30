UDA, ODM To Receive Lion’s Share of Political Parties Fund

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Party (ODM) parties are set to receive the largest part of the political parties fund.

The political parties fund is to be shared among 48 political parties in the 2023/2024 financial year.

In a gazette notice, Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu stated that the ruling party will get Sh576,872,461 while Raila Odinga’s ODM party will receive Sh308,150,345.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sections 23, 25 and 34 (b) of the Political Parties Act, 2011, and Regulation 6 (c) of the Political Parties (Funding) Regulations, 2019, the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that the following forty eight (48) political parties are eligible to receive funds from the Political Parties Fund (PPF) during the Financial Year 2023/2024,” read the gazette notice.

Jubilee Party will get Sh135,159,014 while Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party will receive Sh72,186,938.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) linked to Mandera Senator Ali Roba will get Sh26,871,436, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress will receive Sh26,606,510 and National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya will be allocated Sh25,848,652.

The Political Parties Fund Act sets aside 0.3 percent of the national government revenue to finance activities of political parties in a bid to advance democracy.

According to the Political Parties Act 2021, 70 percent of the Fund is distributed proportionately by reference to the total number of votes secured by each political party in the preceding general election.

The total number of votes by a party is computed by tallying votes obtained in the preceding general polls by a political party in the election for the President, Members of Parliament, governors, and Members of County Assemblies.

