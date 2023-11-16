Uganda Distances Itself from Video of Leaking Roof at JKIA

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has asked citizens to disregard a widely shared video showing an airport’s leaking roof.

The authority described the occurrence as a “unfortunate situation at an airport in a neighboring country”.

“Please ignore the trending video, some WhatsApp users have wrongly attributed it to Entebbe International Airport,” said Uganda CAA.

“Note that this is not Entebbe International Airport.”

Please ignore the trending video of an unfortunate situation at an airport in a neighboring country, which some WhatsApp users have wrongly attributed to Entebbe International Airport. Note that this is not Entebbe International Airport. pic.twitter.com/T7Y63dRBz5 — Uganda CAA (@UgandaCAA) November 15, 2023

The video represents the situation at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On Tuesday, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen blamed the sorry state of the airport on the former regime.

“When we got to the office, we found out that many of our airports are in a pathetic state and JKIA leaking is a result of that,” he said.

On Wednesday, Murkomen formed an 11-member committee to investigate the status of Kenyan airports and make recommendations within 28 days.

The committee will be chaired by the Director, of Kenya Airports Authority Eng Walter Ogolla.

Members include; KAA directors George Ngugi and Major Rtd Neepe Iltasayon; Martin Wamae (Public Works), Richard Cherop (KCAA) and Eng Christine Nzai (Materials Testing and Research Division).

Others are Engineers Judith Kimeu and James Mbui (KCAA), Lawrence Mochama (Chief Architect – Public Works), Sharon Asiyo (AG’s Office) and Eng Fredrick Kabunge (SDoT).