    Controversial Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Shot In ‘Murder Attempt’

    Aloysius Bugingo
    Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo. [COURTESY]

    An influential Ugandan pastor and outspoken supporter of President Yoweri Museveni was hospitalized after a shooting attack that killed his bodyguard, police said Wednesday.

    Aloysius Bugingo was shot on Tuesday evening when “unidentified assailants opened fire on (his) vehicle… before swiftly escaping the scene on a motorcycle”, said Ugandan police.

    They said an investigation had been launched into “the attempted murder of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo… and the unfortunate killing of his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard.”

    Bugingo is a controversial figure in Uganda, where he is head of the House of Prayer Ministries — one of the most influential Pentecostal churches in the religious East African country.

    He also has his own television and radio channels, which he uses to give unconditional support to Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

    “Despite sustaining injuries during the attack, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo managed to transport the vehicle to Mulago Hospital,” police added.

    “Regrettably, his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, succumbed to the assault and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

    They said Bugingo was “undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring.”

    Bugingo’s support for the president — and more recently his son, who is seen as the potential successor — regularly attracts wrath from the opposition, who the pastor in turn openly criticises in sermons.

    By AFP

