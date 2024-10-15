Ugandan Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Using Fake Terror Attack to Punish Wife 

A Ugandan national was slapped with a five-year jail term for raising a false terror attack alarm to Interpol General Secretariat in France to punish his wife.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that Moses Kabali authored an email to Interpol on June 30, 2024, urging them to alert Kenya security agencies of an imminent terrorist attack by a known terrorist group.

Kabali is said to have further noted that he knew two individuals who worked with the terror group planning to conduct the alleged attack and submitted a woman’s phone number, identifying her as one of the suspects.

DCI added that the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) launched a probe leading to the woman’s arrest.

“Upon questioning, she disclosed that the said phone number had been registered using her ID card but was being used by her cousin,” said DCI.

Detectives then hunted down the said cousin who was apprehended in Eastleigh on August 31, 2024, but they were found to have no links to terrorist groups after interrogation.

He alleged that two individuals known to him working with other unknown terror operatives were planning to carry out an imminent terror attack in Kenya by use of Improvised Explosive Devices.

To unravel the mystery, Kabali was arrested on September 3, 2024, at the California Group of Schools in Eastleigh.

A search of his residence led to the seizure of two mobile phones, two laptops, and various documents.

Forensic analysis at the Anti-Terrorism Forensic Laboratory revealed that Kabali was the author of the said email as the same was found to have originated from his yahoo mail account.

It was further established that Kabali authored and sent the malicious email to the Interpol General Secretariat in France acting out of anger to punish his wife whom they had separated.

Kabali was arraigned to face the charges and the matter came up for sentencing before magistrate Gideon Kiage where the accused was sentenced to a fine of Sh5,000,000 and in default to serve a term of five years imprisonment.