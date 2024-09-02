UK Suspends Some Arms Sales to Israel

The UK has suspended a portion of its arms sales to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that the equipment could be used to commit serious violations of international law. Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel would be suspended, impacting parts for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones. While reiterating the UK’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense, Lammy clarified that this move does not amount to a full arms embargo.

BREAKING: Foreign secretary David Lammy has announced the UK will halt some arms sales to Israel. ➡️ https://t.co/5yJERprJZK 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/IQU0FWYTzs — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 2, 2024

Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, have expressed disappointment, warning that the decision sends a problematic message to adversaries like Hamas and Iran. The UK government, facing growing pressure over arms sales to Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, initiated a review of its arms exports after the Labour government took office in July. Lammy emphasized that the review was not about determining Israel’s guilt or innocence but about fulfilling the UK’s legal duty to assess the risk of its arms exports.

Although the suspension covers items that could be used in the Gaza conflict, it notably excludes UK-made parts for the F35 fighters Israel is using in its operations. The decision, more politically significant than militarily, reflects a shift in the UK’s approach under the new Labour administration. While some Labour MPs and other political parties have called for a complete arms ban, others, including Conservative MPs, have criticized the move as insufficient or politically motivated. Despite the partial ban, the UK remains a small supplier of arms to Israel, with the US being Israel’s primary arms supplier.

Via BBC