Undercover Police Deployed To Streets, Told To Monitor Planned Protests Against Abductions

Dozens of police officers were Monday deployed to various streets in Nairobi to monitor planned protests to condemn abductions and enforced disappearances.

Police said the officers were ordered not to disrupt any march until they are ordered to do so.

This followed fears the officers may mishandle the situation.

By 9 am, few protesters had been spotted on some streets in Nairobi.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they were monitoring the situation.

“We have seen few individuals on the streets and we are just monitoring the situation,” he said.

He said there are still few people in the city as most had traveled for festivities.

“Even if they came it will not have an impact. Remember there are few people in Nairobi for now as most seem to be away for festivities,” he said.

Human rights organizations, lobby groups, youth, and survivors of this year’s abductions had announced that Monday’s planned nationwide demonstrations against ongoing abductions and enforced disappearances will proceed as scheduled in all 47 counties.

The protesters argued that the demonstrations are aimed at pressuring the government to release those believed to have been abducted, end the arbitrary arrests, and address the demands made by Generation Z in June.

The recent surge in abductions—over 10 in December alone and more than 80 throughout the year—has sparked outrage across Kenya.

Despite government denials, human rights groups, victims, and youth activists are calling on Kenyans to join Monday’s nationwide protests to demand the release of those abducted by security agents and an end to the ongoing arrests.

The protest organizers have vowed to mobilize Kenyans across all 47 counties and the diaspora to demand thorough investigations into the forceful abductions. The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga ordered a probe and directed the police to inform him on status or investigations into claims of abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

He said he is concerned with reports of abductions and forced disappearances in the country hence need for the probe.

He said he is cognisant of the state’s obligation to protect and preserve the right to life and the freedom and security ofthe person as provided for under Articles 26 and 29 among other provisions of the Constitution of Kenya.

He Sunday directed the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe the matter within three days and forward the probe file to his office for action.

“While I have also noted the Press Statements released by the

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 25th December indicating investigations into the various abduction incidents, and the clarification by the Inspector General of the National Police

Service (NPS) on December 24 on the alleged cases of abductions by the NPS in which both institutions separately gave an

undertaking to investigate the incidents, noting the gravity of the allegations, and the immense public interest that the same has drawn, I have, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and the IPOA to expedite the investigations touching on reported abductions and alleged forced disappearance of citizens, and forward the resultant files for perusal and action, and/or provide an update on the investigations, within 3 days from the date hereof,” he said.

He cited the cases of Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

This came as groups pushed for mass protests over the issue.

It also came days after president William Ruto broke his silence on the rising spate of abductions in the country saying he will end the abductions to restore public trust in national security.

He further urged parents to lead from the front in mentoring and protecting their children to uphold peace in the nation

“We all want to walk together. I want to urge all parents that our children are a blessing from God, and you should take care of them and the government will do our part,” Ruto said.

“All that has been said about abduction will be dealt with. We will end it so that our youth can live in peace and have faith in security agencies,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had urged Ruto to address the matter with haste and bring those held culpable to book.

“The cases of young people being arrested carelessly, and being handcuffed and tortured should stop. Those behind this should be arrested,” he said.