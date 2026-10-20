Unidentified man found dead outside church in Murang’a village

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found outside a church in Mithini Village, Murang’a South Sub-County.

The man, estimated to be about 45 years old, was discovered at around 3 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2026, leaning against the wall of Tent of Testimony Fellowship Church in a sitting position.

Police visited the scene and established that the man was unconscious and motionless.

A preliminary examination found no visible physical injuries on the body, with the cause of death yet to be established.

Police processed the scene before moving the body to Murang’a Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and identify the deceased.

Elsewhere, police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found in the Kanungu area of Kihara Location, Kiambaa Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The body of the man, estimated to be about 45 years old, was discovered on Monday, October 19, 2026, after a member of the public reported the incident to police.

Officers from Kihara Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, visited the scene.

According to a police report, the man was found lying on his back, with no visible physical injuries.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased had allegedly been living alone in bushes near a river in the area and was reportedly of unsound mind.

CSI personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to City Mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police are yet to identify the deceased as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue.