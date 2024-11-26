Unregistered Dental Clinics Risk Sh10 Million Fine In Govt Crackdown

The government has warned doctors and unregistered health facilities offering dental services, cautioning that violators face penalties of up to Sh10 million or imprisonment.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 26, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) CEO David Kariuki alerted the public to the risks of seeking services from unregistered facilities.

He also reminded medical practitioners of the severe penalties outlined in the law for operating unlicensed health institutions.

“Section 22(5) of CAP 253 stipulates that anyone using premises as a health institution without proper licensing commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of up to Sh10 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both,” Kariuki stated.

The council also pointed out that some facilities, including standalone laboratories and pharmacies, have been offering services beyond their licensed scope. KMPDC emphasized that dental and medical services must only be provided in registered and licensed health facilities, while labs and pharmacies are strictly regulated for diagnostic and dispensing purposes.

Of particular concern are unlicensed outlets offering dentistry-related procedures such as placing braces on teeth, a practice common in unauthorized establishments. KMPDC confirmed that punitive action would be taken against such facilities.

The government also plans a wider crackdown on unauthorized health service providers performing invasive procedures. This includes services such as hair transplants, laser hair removal, botox, liposuction, facial rejuvenation, and dental treatments like teeth whitening and dental implants.

“Invasive procedures involving the injection of medications, use of local anaesthetics, or treatments on teeth are classified as medical services. These must only be conducted by registered and licensed practitioners in accredited facilities,” read the KMPDC statement.

The public was urged to remain vigilant and verify the registration status of health facilities and practitioners via the council’s official website.