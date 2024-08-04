UoN Council Suspends VC Kiama in Fresh Row

The University of Nairobi Governing Council suspended Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama for three months with immediate effect, sparking yet another row with the embattled university boss.

In its directive, the council instructed Margaret Jesang Hutchinson to take over as acting vice-chancellor.

The new developments took place on August 2, the varsity’s council chairman Prof Amukowa Anangwe said.

“During the council meeting on Friday, August 2, 2024, we resolved to suspend Vice-Chancellor Professor Stephen Kiama for three months, pending ongoing investigations into his conduct, including allegations of misconduct and insubordination. The council also decided to undertake disciplinary action on issues of insubordination and gross misconduct. While Professor Kiama is on suspension, all staff and students are instructed not to engage with him on official university matters,” said Prof Anangwe

Prof Anangwe said Prof Kiama had failed to take a 60-day leave as had been demanded by the council, and any further delay “could lead to complications and undermine the integrity of the leave management system.”

“It should be noted that this matter is being handled differently, previously he had been granted a 60-day leave. However, he refused to take it. According to his contract, he should not accrue more than 90 leave days over the duration of the contract, but he has exceeded this limit. So he should note that this is different,” said Prof Anagwe.

He said that the body’s agenda also included reviewing Prof Kiama’s request for a second term, which was submitted on July 4, 2024.

Despite being within the two-month review period, the request was deemed invalid, Prof Anangwe said.

He noted that the council found that the request was not properly communicated and did not meet the necessary standards required for consideration of a second term.

“Previously, we had another request that expired before we could consider it due to unforeseen circumstances. Today, we reviewed Professor Kiama’s request and determined that it was not validly communicated and did not meet the necessary standards. Consequently, it does not qualify for a review or consideration by the council,” Prof Anangwe said.

“The council encountered difficulties accessing the chambers on the 19th floor, as they had been blocked by the Vice Chancellor. We had to enlist the help of security to gain entry, and we were ultimately successful in resolving the issue.”

This comes two months after the university insisted on the ouster of embattled Prof Kiama, following weeks of court-issued stay orders on filling vacant positions.

Prof Anangwe had during that time decreed that Professor Njoroge Gitau would hold the VC office in the interim.

“Professor Ayub Njoroge Gitau shall continue to serve as the Acting Vice Chancellor, with the full authority of the Council to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to the position,” a statement issued on Wednesday, May 22, reads in part.

Prof Kiama turned up for work the following day only to find police in his office. He engaged the police commander in a conversation who informed him they were under instructions not to allow him in.

He left protesting.