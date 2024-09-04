UON Medical Student Found Dead After Suspected Suicide

Police are investigating an incident in which a medical student at the University of Nairobi was found dead after a suspected suicide.

The body of Collins Kiprop Kosgei, 29 and a fifth-year medical student was found at the main hall residence long after he had died on Monday September 2 evening, police said.

He had apparently used a nylon paper to cover his head.

It was established that in the nylon paper there was a small gas cylinder, which was tied with a shoelace around his neck.

He was alone at the time of the incident.

His colleagues stumbled on the body and informed security. Police termed the incident tragic.

No suicide note was recovered at the scene and the motive is yet to be established.

The body was moved to the Chiromo mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said they are yet to establish the motivation behind the tragedy and investigations are ongoing.

The incident was among four suicide incidents reported to police on Monday amid a push to address the trend.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.