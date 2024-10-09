Close Menu
    UoN Student Found Murdered, Hands Doused With Acid, Body Dumped In Mwiki

    The family of Mercy Kwamboka, a University of Nairobi student, is seeking justice after her tragic murder.

    Kwamboka, a 20-year-old student at Chiromo Campus, was found dead in a thicket in Mwiki, Nairobi County, under horrific circumstances.

    It has now emerged that Kwamboka’s kidnappers intended to kill her, as her phone and money were found at the location where her body was discovered.

    According to witnesses, her body was severely tortured, with one leg broken and her hands doused in acid.

    She had gone missing after leaving her home in Pipeline following a phone call late at night and was later found without trousers with her phone and a Sh1,000 note nearby.

    The brutal nature of her death has raised questions as evidence suggests her kidnappers intended to kill her before dumping her body.

    Witnesses described seeing a car at the scene.

    Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her murder, said Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei.
    He said no arrest had been made and they are yet to establish the motive.
    The body is lying in mortuary pending autopsy.

