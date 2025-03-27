UoN students burn motorcycle, block road over failed robbery on Arboretum Road

A section of students at the University of Nairobi went on the rampage following claims of frequent attacks by suspected thieves near their hostels at the main campus.

The students attacked and burnt a motorcycle they said belonged to some of the suspected thugs following a failed robbery.

Two men on a motorcycle had attempted to rob a group of students along Arboretum-State House Road on Thursday March 27 at about 1 am of their mobile phones.

The victims raised an alarm prompting the rider and his pillion passenger to abandon their mission and the motorcycle they had and escape on foot.

The students set the motorcycle on fire. One suspect was saved from a group of students who wanted to lynch him, police said.

The group blocked the road for a short while before police arrived there and calmed the situation.

The students complained of frequent attacks by suspects on motorcycles on the route.

They demanded that the streetlights on the road be repaired.

“Lack of street lights has contributed to this menace and we demand that those concerned work on the same,” said the group.

The group dispersed after a brief discussion with police who visited the scene.

Police said they have intensified operations targeting thugs operating using motorcycles in the city.

This follows a new rise of such incidents on major streets and roads.

Meanwhile, police in Mikindani, Mombasa County, are investigating an incident where a house of the chairman of a self-help group was set on fire by arsonists.

This is after the well-known members of Kwa Punda Self-Help Group raided the homestead of their chairman, broke into his house, and stole assorted goods before setting it on fire.

Police said they established that there was a dispute over group funds suspected to have been embezzled by the chairman and fellow group officials.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.