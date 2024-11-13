US Flights to Haiti Halted While Doctors Report Patient Killings

America’s aviation regulator has suspended flights by US carriers to Haiti for at least 30 days after three gun attacks in a day on planes departing from the Caribbean nation.

Aircraft from JetBlue, Spirit and American Airlines were all hit by bullets on Monday after flying to the capital, Port-au-Prince.

In the attack on the Spirit plane, a flight attendant suffered minor injuries but no passengers were hurt.

Also on Monday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said two of its patients had been seized and executed by police and gang members in the capital.

The medical charity said its paramedics had been taking three patients in an ambulance to their medical centre when they were forced to divert to a public hospital, where officers and gang members took the wounded patients out of the hospitals grounds and killed them.

Staff in the ambulance were also “violently attacked, insulted, tear-gassed, threatened with death” and held hostage for four hours before being released, the charity added.

“The act is a shocking display of violence, both for the patient and for medical personnel,” said MSF head of mission Christophe Garnier, adding that it called into question the charity’s ability to keep working in Haiti.

Increasingly violent gang warfare has plagued the poorest nation in the Americas since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. More than 3,600 people have been killed in Haiti since January and more than 500,000 have had to leave their homes, according to the UN.

The country has close relations with the US which is home to a large Haitian diaspora.

But on Tuesday, the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Air Missions (Notam) banning flights because of “safety-of-flight risks associated with ongoing security instability”.

US flights are now not allowed within 10,000ft (3,048m) of the territory and airspace of Haiti.

Separately, the FBI said it had become involved in the investigation into the Spirit shooting.

“The FBI is aware of the incident and working with our law enforcement partners,” it said. “As this is an ongoing matter, we don’t have any further comment.”

All three US airlines involved had already suspended flights independently after the attacks:

American Airlines announced on Tuesday that one of its planes, American Flight 819, had been struck by a bullet in Haiti. The damage was discovered in a post-flight inspection after it landed in Miami, Florida.

JetBlue Airways Flight 634 returning from Port-au-Prince was discovered with bullet damage after arriving in New York.

Spirit Airlines Flight 951 from Fort Lauderdale in Florida was hit by gunfire as it tried to land in Port-au-Prince. It was diverted to the neighbouring Dominican Republic, where it landed safely at Santiago Airport.

In a statement, the US embassy in Haiti said it was “aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince” and said the security situation in the country remained “unpredictable and dangerous”.

Monday’s attacks came just as a new prime minister was taking office in Haiti.

Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said his priority was “restoring security”, according to AFP news agency.

On Tuesday, the US state department urged Haiti’s leaders to put personal interests aside and concentrate on restoring the country.

“The acute and immediate needs of the Haitian people mandate that the transitional government prioritize governance over the competing personal interests of political actors,” a statement said.

