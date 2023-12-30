US Man Motivated by Hamas Attack Arrested in Nairobi Attempting to Join Al Shabaab

A New Jersey man, inspired by Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel was arrested in Kenya, after allegedly seeking to join al Shabaab terror group in Somalia, authorities said Friday.

Karrem Nasr, a 23-year-old Garden State resident and U.S. citizen who also went under the name Ghareeb Al-Muhaji, was taken into custody in Nairobi on December 14 before being taken to the United States on Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

He was extradited to New York to face charges of attempting to provide material support to al-Shabaab, the Somalia based terror group affiliated with al-Qaida.

Nasr, “motivated by the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas” on Oct. 7, “devoted himself to waging violent jihad against America and its allies,” according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office out of the Southern District of New York.

The suspect “was prepared to kill and be killed” and “specifically aspired to be a martyr for the jihadi cause,” according to a criminal complaint.

He sought to attack “evil America,” which he called the “head of the snake,” according to the complaint.

Nasr specifically wanted to join al-Shabaab and traveled from Egypt to Kenya on December 14 “for purposes of ultimately joining and training with” the militant group, the FBI agent wrote.

He had planned to travel to Somalia to join the terror group before he was picked up by Kenyan authorities on December 14, officials said.

Nasr has been charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Nasr allegedly told an FBI “confidential source” that he was born and raised in the United States but had moved to Egypt this year to study Arabic.

The suspect’s mother had been pressuring him to come back to America and Nasr said his parents had no idea about his hopes to join jihadists, the FBI said.

“They want their children to see life, be doctors, engineers, and make a lot of money,” Nasr told the FBI source on December 10, according to the complaint. “As I said, they do not want their children be mujahedeen and scholars. She wants me to come back to America to continue my education and work.”

The complaint quotes messages with the confidential source and postings online in which Nasr said he had been thinking about engaging in jihad for a long time and was particularly motivated by the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel. In recent public social media posts, Nasr warned “Jihad” was “coming soon to a US location near you,” posting airplane, bomb and fire emojis.

Nasr flew from Egypt to Kenya on December 14, according to federal officials. Prosecutors said he planned to transit into Somalia before Kenyan authorities took him into custody.

Nasr, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

This is the latest such incident involving foreigners wanting to join the terror group in Somalia amid heightened operations to address the menace.

Kenyan officials said the operation was conducted jointly with the assistance of other agencies.