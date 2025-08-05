US Senator to review of Kenya’s non-NATO ally status in setback

A Senator in the Congress has proposed to review Kenya’s non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) status, barely months after Kenya became the first sub-Saharan African country to receive the prestigious designation.

Kenya secured the status during President William Ruto’s State visit to the USA in May 2024. The designation, which was granted on June 24, 2024, cemented Kenya as a key US partner in Africa and deepened bilateral ties in defence, security and economic areas.

The non-NATO status is now in jeopardy after US Senator James Risch proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which seeks to review Kenya’s designation within 90 days.

Specifically, the review will assess Kenya’s foreign and diplomatic policies such as its alignment with the United States and its engagements with China, Russia and Iran.

The review will also include Kenya’s possible agreements, political or financial ties with armed militias such as al-Shabaab and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“A detailed description of the military and security relationship of the Government of Kenya with the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and Iran, including any engagements, agreements, or joint activities since June 24, 2024,” read part of an excerpt from the US Congress website.

“A detailed description of the political and financial links of key political actors and institutions of Kenya with the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and Iran.”

Further, the review will assess whether President Ruto’s government utilised U.S. security and intelligence support to engage in human rights violations such as abductions, torture, renditions, and violence against civilians.

If approved, the amendment will require the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to conduct the review and submit the findings to the relevant Committees within 180 days.

The legislative move marks a significant shift in the future of US-Kenya relations.

Following the developments, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua jumped into the topic and criticized the government accusing officials of graft and complicity in regional instability.

This would be a setback in the presidency of William Ruto who had enjoyed good relations with the Biden administration.